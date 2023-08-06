At least 15 killed, 40 injured after train derails in Pakistan

By Benjamin Brown and Chris Liakos, CNN

(CNN) — At least 15 people were killed and 40 injured after a train derailed in Pakistan on Sunday, according to public broadcaster Radio Pakistan.

Relief and rescue efforts are underway after the Hazara Express derailed near Nawabshah in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan, the public broadcaster reported, adding that it was headed from Karachi to Havelian.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Pakistani Army is leading the rescue operation and teams have started reaching the site of the accident.

Images showed dozens of people near the accident site trying to free people from the wreckage and at least one coach overturned. Other images showed people clambering onto the train’s roof.

The operation is ongoing and wounded passengers will be transferred to nearby hospitals, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan’s railway system has a poor safety record, with a series of deadly accidents in recent years a tragic reminder of the country’s ageing infrastructure and safety standards.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.