Skip to Content
CNN - World

Thai King approves new cabinet, ending months of political deadlock

By
Published 11:31 PM

By Kocha Olarn, CNN

(CNN) — Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed a cabinet proposed by the country’s new prime minister, Srettha Thavisin.

The announcement was published on a Thai government website, Royal Gazette on Saturday. Srettha has also been confirmed as the country’s Finance Minister.

Thailand’s parliament on Tuesday voted for Thavisin to be the country’s next prime minister, bringing an end to three months of political deadlock.

Srettha, 60, was the sole candidate put forward by the populist Pheu Thai Party which received the second largest number of votes in the May election.

That poll was won by a popular progressive party, Move Forward, which had proposed radical reforms, but its efforts to form a government were later stymied by the kingdom’s political elites.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content