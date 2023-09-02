‘Persistent bear activity’ forces wildfire crews to leave campsite in British Columbia, officials say

By Nouran Salahieh and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — “Persistent bear activity” forced fire crews to leave a camp in British Columbia, Canada, authorities said Thursday.

The camp near the community of Gold Bridge was housing crews working on the Downton Lake wildfire, which was reported on July 13 and has consumed more than 9,000 hectares, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

“I think the bear wanted to help us on the fire line,” the Dashwood Fire Department wrote on social media, sharing a video of a bear wandering around near the camp.

Because of the bear activity, around 160 personnel were moved to the town of Lillooet, where they are being hosted by T’it’q’et First Nation and Lillooet municipality facilities as they fight the flames, the fire service said.

“This was required to ensure the safety of personnel following persistent bear activity within and around the camp,” the fire service said.

Conservation officers are assessing and advising on a safe return to the campsite, the fire service added.

Firefighters for weeks have been battling the Downton Lake wildfire, which has forced evacuations as it spread and continues to burn out of control, according to the fire service. The area is roughly 100 miles (around 161 km) north of Vancouver.

“Precipitation fell across the fire overnight and Thursday morning, with further amounts expected throughout the day. Fire activity remains low on both wildfires of the Bendor Range Complex,” the fire service said Thursday.

The blaze is one of around 420 active wildfires burning across the province amid Canada’s unprecedented fire season, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

Experts had warned that the many wildfires scorching large swaths of wildland from coast to coast across Canada will likely displace, injure and kill local wildlife.

“Wildlife will be displaced. There will also be a lot of animals that will be dying because of the fires,” Angelika Langen, executive director of the Northern Lights Wildlife Society, told CNN affiliate CTV in Canada.

British Columbia is considered “bear country,” where both black and grizzly bears roam.

On Thursday, an orphaned and injured bear cub was rescued from a wildfire-ravaged area in British Columbia’s Shuswap region.

The cub suffered burns to its paws but is expected to make a full recovery, according to the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service.

The cub’s sibling had severe injuries from the fire and was put down, the conservation office said, while the sow is believed to have died in the fire.

“Although unfortunate the cub was orphaned, its survival is welcome news for the Secwepemc community and Conservation Officers, who have been dealing with wildlife injured by wildfires,” the conservation office said.

