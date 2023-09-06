Burna Boy is ‘thrilled and humbled’ after making UK chart history with latest album

By Earl Nurse, CNN

(CNN) — Grammy-winning Nigerian recording artist Burna Boy has become the first-ever international Afrobeats artist to earn the No. 1 spot on the official weekly UK album chart, published on September 1.

The achievement is for Burna’s latest album, “I Told Them…” – his fourth album to make the UK charts and the follow-up to his 2022 “Love, Damini,” which peaked at No. 2.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and humbled by the incredible support and love that ‘I Told Them…’ has received from fans in the UK,” Burna Boy told CNN in a statement provided by his publicist.

“This album is very close to my heart, and to see it reach the number one spot is a testament to the power of music and the unbreakable connection I have with my fans,” he added. “Thank you to everyone who made this possible.”

In pictures: Afrobeats artists enjoying historic year in 2023

It has been a historic summer for Burna Boy, 32, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu. In June he became the first African artist to headline a sold-out stadium show (London Stadium) in the UK, and then did the same at a US stadium (Citi Field in New York) in July. He also took home Best International Act at the 2023 BET Awards, for the third time.

The artist next plans to take his live show to FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on September 23.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.