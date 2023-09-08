Kim Jong Un and his daughter celebrate North Korea’s 75th anniversary. Xi and Putin send their regards

By Gawon Bae, CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — Kim Jong Un attended a “paramilitary parade” with his daughter to mark the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s founding on Saturday, the country’s state media have reported.

Paramilitary forces and industrial workers marched down Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang as part of the parade, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Kim attended the parade with his daughter, who is believed to be called Kim Ju Ae, and received congratulatory letters from China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, according to KCNA.

A Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, and visiting members of the Russian Army Academic Ensemble Alexandrov were in attendance, KCNA said, adding that diplomatic envoys stationed in Pyongyang had also been invited.

In Putin’s letter, according to KCNA, the Russian leader wrote that relations between the two countries have “invariably developed on the principle of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual respect,” adding that he believes they will “expand the bilateral ties in all respects in a planned way by pooling efforts.”

“This fully conforms with the interests of the peoples of our two countries and will contribute to ensuring security and stability in the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia,” Putin wrote, according to KCNA.

In Xi’s letter, according to KCNA, the Chinese leader said his country was “ready to strengthen the strategic communication, deepen the working-level cooperation and promote the China-DPRK relations” with Pyongyang.

