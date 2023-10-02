Skip to Content
Nobel Prize in medicine goes to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for work on mRNA Covid-19 vaccines

Published 2:48 AM

By Christian Edwards, CNN

(CNN) — This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been won by Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their work on mRNA vaccines against Covid-19, the Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet announced Monday.

Karikó and Weissman published their results in a 2005 paper that received little attention at the time, the Nobel Prize committee said, but later laid the foundation for critically important developments that served humanity during the Covid pandemic.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

