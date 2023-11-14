Israel says it is carrying out ‘precise and targeted operation’ in Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

(CNN) — The Israeli military is carrying out a “precise and targeted operation” in Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces, where thousands of displaced people are sheltering and doctors are fighting to keep premature babies alive.

The operation is taking place in a “specified area” of Gaza’s largest hospital against Hamas, who Israel accuses of “continued military use of the Shifa hospital,” the IDF statement said.

A doctor inside Al-Shifa told CNN they were given 30 minutes’ warning before the Israeli operation on the complex began.

“We were asked to stay clear of the windows and the balconies. We can hear the armored vehicles, they are very close to the entrance of the complex,” Dr. Khaled Abu Samra said.

Israel has repeatedly claimed there is a command center for Palestinian militant group Hamas underneath the hospital, which Hamas and hospital officials have denied.

Israel declared war on Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza, and launched a “complete siege” of the enclave following Hamas’ terror attacks in Israel on October 7. An estimated 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’ attacks, and 240 taken hostage, most of whom remain captive in Gaza.

Since then, Israeli attacks have killed at least 11,180 Palestinians – including 4,609 children and 3,100 women – according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah, which draws on medical sources in Gaza.

International pressure on the Israeli government has soared in recent days amid accounts of desperate circumstances at Gaza’s fuel-starved hospitals, and severe shortages of food and water. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday repeated his calls for a ceasefire in Gaza “in the name of humanity.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

