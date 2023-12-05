How to help civilians in Ukraine

(CNN) — Nearly two years after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, civilians remaining inside the country and those who’ve left their homes still need humanitarian aid.

Some 5.9 million refugees from the war-torn nation have fled across Europe while an estimated 3.7 million are internally displaced, according to UN data.

“The war in Ukraine is a humanitarian disaster for all people,” UNHCR Spokesperson Christopher Boian told CNN.

Since the invasion, CNN audiences have donated over $8 million to help the people of Ukraine. But the need persists as fighting rages on.

