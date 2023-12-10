Javier Milei hails ‘new era’ as right-wing outsider is sworn in as Argentina’s new president

(CNN) — Javier Milei pledged a “new era” for Argentina as he was sworn in as the country’s new president on Sunday, sealing the ascent of a political newcomer who garnered popularity by advocating shock economic reforms.

Milei is an economist and former political commentator who took to wielding a chainsaw on the campaign to symbolise his intent to slash spending.

His rise surprised Argentina’s political establishment, drawing comparisons with former US President Donald Trump.

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by Milei’s predecessor Alberto Fernandez before the nation’s congress in Buenos Aires.

Milei took the oath before giving his first speech as president, vowing to introduce sweeping changes.

“Today, it’s the start of a new era for Argentina, today we close a long and sad history of decadence and decline, and we take the road of reconstruction of our country,” he said as he addressed a crowd from the grand stairwell outside Congress in Buenos Aires.

“Argentineans had overwhelmingly expressed their desire for change that has no turning back.”

Several prominent figures were in attendance at the ceremony, including Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil.

Milei, 53, was elected president in the runoff on November 19 with 55.9% of the votes against the 44% obtained by Sergio Massa, the current finance minister.

He gained national prominence after winning the elections, promising radical reforms such as dollarization and austerity to address Argentina’s economic challenges.

He has already met with top US officials in Washington, and his economic team has collaborated with IMF officers to formulate a plan aimed at reshaping the country’s foreign policy and guiding its economy out of the current crisis.

Milei entered the race as a political outsider on a promise to “break up with the status quo” – exemplified by his rival Massa, a career politician.

His campaign promise to dollarize, if enacted, could thrust the country into new territory: no country of Argentina’s size has previously turned over the reins of its own monetary policy to Washington decision-makers.

Milei, a social conservative with ties to the American right, opposes abortion rights and has called climate change a “lie of socialism.”

He has promised to slash government spending by closing Argentina’s ministries of culture, education, and diversity, and by eliminating public subsidies.

Milei’s political program also includes slashing regulations on gun control and transferring authority over the penitentiary system from civilians to the military; both measures part of a tough-on-crime approach.

