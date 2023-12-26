‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in midst of drug probe, police say

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known internationally for his role in the Academy Award-winning film “Parasite,” has died while being investigated for illegal drug use, police confirmed Wednesday. He was 48.

Police in the capital Seoul said in a statement they had received a missing person report from Lee’s manager on their hotline. Lee was found in his car on Wednesday morning.

The cause of death is “presumed to be suicide,” police said.

Police in the South Korean city of Incheon confirmed that Lee had been questioned three times since October as part of an investigation into alleged drug use.

Lee had been summoned by police most recently on December 23 and held for 19 hours before he was released the following day.

Throughout the investigation, Lee’s drug tests had all come back negative, Incheon police said, without specifying how many he had taken.

One man and one woman have been arrested in relation to the drug investigation, police said.

Lee received acclaim for his role as Park Dong-ik, the father of the wealthy Park family, in “Parasite.”

He also won praise for his roles in the 2007 television series “Behind the White Tower,” the 2010 series “Pasta,” and the sci-fi thriller series “Dr. Brain,” for which he was nominated for an International Emmy Award.

This is a developing story. More to come