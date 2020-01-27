Grand jury: Portland officer acted in self-defense in fatal shooting

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- A Multnomah County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing in the Portland police fatal police shooting of Koben Henriksen, who was seen waving knives at passing cars in early December.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the grand jury determined that Officer Justin Raphael lawfully acted in self-defense or in the defense of others when he shot and killed Henriksen with an AR-15 rifle Dec. 8, according to the district attorney’s office and police.

Officer Daniel Leonard fired less-lethal foam-tipped projectiles. Police attempted to provide emergency medical care, but Henriksen was pronounced dead at the scene.