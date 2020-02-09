Seattle City Council to vote on winter eviction ban

Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) -- The Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on legislation meant to halt residential evictions during the coldest, wettest months of the year, despite Mayor Jenny Durkan warning against the move.

The Seattle Times reports that Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s legislation would prohibit evictions from being carried out between Nov. 1 and April 1, with some exceptions.

Sawant has called winter evictions cruel and inhumane. Supporters say the ban is needed to combat homelessness and to keep people who are down on their luck from being forced outside during bad weather.

Critics say Seattle should instead reduce the city’s evictions by connecting needy tenants with rent assistance.