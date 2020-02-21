Portland couple sentenced for murder of Eugene college student

Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Portland couple convicted of killing a 21-year-old Lane Community College student last year in a case of mistaken identity have been sentenced in Lane County Circuit Court.

The Register-Guard reports Regis Kindred pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison this week, with the possibility of parole in 25 years.

Kailee Von Foster was sentenced to over 6 years. She pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, acknowledging her role as the getaway driver in the May 4 murder of Alex Gradin.

Both asked Gradin’s family for forgiveness.