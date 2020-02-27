Seattle-area high school closed over coronavirus concerns

Oregon-Northwest

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — A high school in a Seattle suburb has been closed for cleaning after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine for possible coronavirus.

Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid in the suburban community of Bothell said in an email to families Wednesday night that a Bothell High School staff member returned to work Monday after a week of international travel.

She said the high school northeast of Seattle will be cleaned and disinfected on Thursday, in a precautionary measure. But Public Health Seattle & King County said the closure was unnecessary.