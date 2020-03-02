Oregon labor agency reminds: You have the right to take sick time

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- All Oregonians get protected time off from work. The law requires it, the state's top labor official reminded Monday amid rising concerns over the novel coronavirus.

“Employers must give you sick time,” says Val Hoyle, Oregon Labor Commissioner. “Your employer must pay you your regular wage when you take sick time if they have more than 10 employees (six or more in Portland). Otherwise, sick time is unpaid but still protected.”

As coronavirus spreads to Oregon, it’s important to know your rights at work. The Oregon Health Authority is prepared and monitoring the situation.

Oregonians get at least one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours they work. You can start taking paid sick time after you’ve worked for your employer for at least three months.

According to the Henry J. Kaiser Foundation, Oregon is one of just 10 states that have paid sick leave laws.[1]

“You can use sick time for many reasons, including if you or a family member is sick, injured, experiencing mental illness, or need to visit the doctor,” says Hoyle.

If you don’t know how much sick time you have accrued, ask your employer. They’re required to give you that information at least once every three months.

“Whether you’re an employer and need help determining what the law requires or you’re an employee with questions about your rights, we are here for you. You can call us at 971-673-0761,” says Hoyle. “And wash your hands!”



[1] https://www.kff.org/womens-health-policy/fact-sheet/paid-family-leave-and-sick-days-in-the-u-s/