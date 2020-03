Oregon-Northwest

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — One person has been found dead in a Tigard home that caught fire.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Cassandra Ulven says it’s not clear how the fire started Tuesday or if the person died before it broke out.

She declined to the Oregonian/OregonLive to provide any other information about the adult, whose cause of death will be investigated by the Washington County medical examiner.