Oregon OSHA warns of job-site scammers related to COVID-19

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Oregon OSHA evaluates and inspects complaints about potential workplace hazards related to the coronavirus outbreak, the division wants employers and workers to keep an important message in mind: Don't be fooled by scammers.

The division said it has received multiple reports of fraudulent activity. The activity includes people showing up at job sites and pretending to be division compliance officers. The fraudsters attempt to issue thousands of dollars in fines and demand immediate cash payments.

That is not how Oregon OSHA operates.

“It is deeply troubling and unfortunate that scammers see such challenging times as opportunities to take advantage, and hurt people and businesses,” said Michael Wood, administrator for Oregon OSHA. “We strongly urge employers and workers to take all precautions. When something seems off, it likely is.”

Here are some things to keep in mind about how Oregon OSHA operates:

At the beginning of an inspection – when compliance officers introduce themselves to owner representatives, operators, or agents in charge at workplaces – they present their credentials.

If the division conducts an inspection and identifies violations, its normal citation processing takes at least two weeks following the closing of an inspection. The actual penalties for any particular violation involves a number of factors. There is never a demand for immediate cash payment of a proposed fine.

If you are unsure if someone showing up at your job site is an Oregon OSHA employee, call 503-378-3272 or 800-922-2689 (toll-free) (inside Oregon only).

For more information, contact Oregon OSHA: https://osha.oregon.gov/Pages/contactus.aspx

For more information about Oregon OSHA workplace guidance and resources related to the coronavirus outbreak, visit https://osha.oregon.gov/Pages/re/covid-19.aspx

If you believe you have been a victim of a COVID-19 scam, visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus to report it to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state's workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, go to osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.oregon.gov/dcbs/.