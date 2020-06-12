Oregon reports 142 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Oregon-Northwest

2 new cases in Deschutes County; 2 removed from Jefferson County count

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 173, along with 142 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 142 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday bringing the state total to 5,377 case, along with 160,812 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Clackamas (9), Columbia (3), Deschutes (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (2), Klamath (2), Lincoln (14), Marion (29), Multnomah (36), Polk (9), Umatilla (5), Union (4), Wasco (3), Washington (21).

Oregon’s 172nd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on May 10 and died on June 11 in his residence. He did not have underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 173rd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 1 and died on June 10 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

More information is available for Oregon’s 164th COVID-19 death. He is a 71-year-old man in Malheur County, who tested positive on June 1 and died on May 31 at the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. He had underlying medical conditions.

Deschutes County has now had 137 cases, with 7,181 negative test results. Crook County has had eight cases and 734 negative test results and Jefferson County has had 65 cases with 1,349 negative test results, OHA reported.

Notes:

Two cases previously reported in Jefferson County were determined not to be cases; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.

OHA releases updated modeling report

Today, OHA released its updated modeling report, showing the projections for the COVID-19 progression in Oregon. With limited data since reopening, counties being reopened at different times and recent increases in cases, the report provides three different scenarios. In all scenarios, however, recent data and model calibration show transmission has increased since reopening began on May 15.

The most optimistic scenario the model assumes a 10-percentage point increase in transmission after re-opening on May 15. It shows the number of new infections per day would remain relatively stable over the next month.

The less optimistic scenario the model assumes a slightly larger increase in transmission (15 percentage points) after May 15, which fit the recent observed hospitalization and diagnoses trends better. It shows the number of new infections per day will gradually increase over the next month (approximately 170 additional new infections per day).

The most pessimistic scenario the model assumes a 15 percentage point increase in transmission after May 15 plus an additional 10 percentage point increase in transmission after May 25. Under this scenario, the number of new infections per day will increase more dramatically. Compared to the most optimistic scenario, this model projects about 14,000 more cumulative infections, 925 more new infections per day, and 17 more new severe cases per day by July 3.

OHA uses this modeling for data analysis and planning purposes and releases it on a bi-weekly basis.

