Oregon lawmakers OK police reform, jobless benefit bills as special session begins

Gov. Brown upset GOP blocked bill to speed jobless pay for teachers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers acted on unemployment benefits and police reform bills late Monday after they returned to the Capitol for a special session that was largely supposed to be focused on the state’s $1 billion budget hole.

Sunday night, less than 24 hours before the second special session of 2020 was set to convene, lawmakers were still discussing what policies they would address. Legislators were split over whether the session should be solely dedicated to rebalancing the state budget thrown out of whack because of the COVID-19 pandemic or if bills altering policy, such as those addressing police reform, should be included.

Lawmakers were hopeful the session would be completed in a day, but by 3:30 p.m. Monday they were behind schedule and the goal seemed further out of reach.

“(Lawmakers in the Capitol) are grumpy and they’re getting grumpier,” Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, said during a joint committee work session. “We told them at three o’clock we were going to start rocking and rolling, we were going get out of here. I don’t see how we’re gonna do that now.”

In an effort to place bills on the Oregon Legislature floor Monday evening, Courtney urged lawmakers in the joint committee to only ask pressing questions.

“Either let’s get (the lawmakers) home or let’s vote on bills,” Courtney said. He said previously he was trying to keep the session short because of pandemic concerns.

The House and Senate reconvened at 6 p.m. and soon took action on speeding unemployment benefit payments and on limiting police use of force (see releases below).

House Speaker Tina Kotek also announced the Legislature would not take public testimony on bills during the special session, but the public can submit written testimony. Some lawmakers complained, saying public comment needed to be part of the conversation.

The Legislature has been tasked with filling a $1.2 billion budget hole. Leading lawmakers have proposed cuts totaling $387 million across state agencies and using $400 million in emergency funds from the Education Stability Fund.

The total adopted state budget for the 2019-21 biennium is nearly $86 billion, about a 10% increase from the 2017-19 legislatively approved budget.

The largest proposed cuts come from within the Department of Human Services and the Oregon Health Authority. This included proposals that two prisons — Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in North Bend and Warner Creek Correctional Facility in Lakeview — close over the next four years.

The special session could run longer based on discussion about bills surrounding police reform following more than two months of sometimes violent protests in Portland after George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

News release from the Oregon Legislative Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Caucus:

Oregon Legislature Strengthens Chokehold and Use of Force Statutes

Work continues on law enforcement accountability legislation

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Legislature voted today to strengthen legislation passed earlier this year to limit the use of chokeholds by law enforcement and strengthen use of force statutes.

“This bill continues the work of supporting a new concept of policing in the State of Oregon,” said Sen. Lew Frederick (D-Portland). “For many in marginalized communities, this is part of the first step. We have a long way to go.”

House Bill 4301 prohibits the use of chokeholds and other physical force that would impede the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by applying pressure on someone’s throat or neck by police or corrections officers except for instances of self-defense as defined by state law.

“It’s long past time we disallowed officers from using chokeholds,” said Sen. James Manning (D-Eugene). “It’s wrong and it can be lethal. It is not a tool to deescalate it’s a tool to take a life. Chokeholds have been used disproportionately against Black and Brown people, and sometimes even used against our kids. There’s no excuse for that. Law enforcement should approach their work as peace officers, not as if they are going into battle. This change in law is important. It will save lives.”

The legislation also modifies Oregon’s use of force statutes to more closely align with the requirements articulated by the U.S. Supreme Court in Tennessee v. Garner. The measure also adds a requirement that a peace officer consider alternatives to deadly physical force if a reasonable opportunity to do so exists.

"Aligning Oregon's use of force laws with Supreme Court case law is an effort that was long overdue,” said Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley). “Before, there was no requirement that an officer consider alternatives to deadly force. We now have a clear statewide standard that officers are expected to de-escalate conflicts and use only the amount of force necessary. My goal is to end the disproportionate taking of Black lives at the hands of the people we entrust to keep us all safe."

“We expect law enforcement to protect and serve all those in our community,” said Rep. Akasha Lawrence Spence (D-Portland). “This bill codifies those protections for underserved members of our community who experience a disproportionate number of deadly interactions, including forceful chokeholds as we saw in the high-profile cases of George Floyd, and Eric Garner. Today, we are saying, no more to those unjust practices.”

This legislation is part of a package of bills being developed for the 2021 session by the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Caucus. The legislation under development includes further limitations on tear gas and munitions, improvements to law enforcement identification, creation of a misconduct and use of force database, improved pattern and practice and the elimination of qualified immunity. All of the concepts are being evaluated by the Joint Committee on Transparent Policing and Use of Force Reform, co-chaired by Rep. Bynum and Sen. Manning.

“I am pleased that the legislature continues to strengthen police accountability measures by building on the work we did in the first special session,” said Rep. Mark Meek (D-Oregon City). “However, we must continue working in future sessions to ensure that all Oregonians, and particularly our communities of color, are able to assemble freely and that officers who don’t adhere to the standards of the force are held accountable.”

The members of the Legislature’s BIPOC Caucus are Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon (D-Woodburn), Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley), Rep. Diego Hernandez (D-Portland), Rep. Akasha Lawrence Spence (D-Portland), Rep. Mark Meek (D-Oregon City), Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), Rep. Tawna Sanchez (D-Portland), Sen. Lew Frederick (D-Portland) and Sen. James Manning (D-Eugene).

The legislation cleared the Oregon House, 55 to 2, and the Oregon Senate, 22 to 5. It now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for consideration.

Statement by Attorney General Rosenblum on the Passage of HB 4301

Salem, Oregon—Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today issued the following statement on the passage of HB 4301:

“Congratulations to Representative Janelle Bynum, Senator James Manning, and to all the members of the People of Color Caucus of the Oregon Legislature on the passage tonight of HB 4301. My office was pleased to be asked to help in the development of this much needed overhaul of the statutes that govern the circumstances under which law enforcement can legally use force.

In the aftermath of the horrible death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, it is appropriate that all state legislatures consider the basic assumptions of their statutes which govern the permissible use of deadly force by law enforcement. Oregon’s statutes, which have not been significantly revised in over 40 years, are crucially important because they establish the parameters under which an officer’s use of force can become excessive under state law, triggering a range of consequences up to and including criminal prosecution of the officer.

HB 4301 aligns Oregon’s deadly force statutes with modern standards of policing, by requiring that law enforcement: (1) May use deadly force only against people who pose a genuine risk of causing death or serious physical injury; (2) Should consider de-escalation whenever possible prior to using any degree of force; and, (3) Whenever reasonably possible, give a verbal warning before force is used.

HB 4301 is a critical first step toward ensuring that, going forward, law enforcement in Oregon will use force only as a matter of last resort.”

Press release from the Oregon Senate Majority Office:

Senate Democrats Give Struggling Oregonians Unemployment Insurance Support

SALEM – The Oregon State Senate passed two bills to help Oregonians with Unemployment Insurance benefits. Senate Bill 1701 and 1703 received bipartisan support. These bills make changes to Oregon’s Unemployment Insurance program to give Oregonians flexibility as they get back to work and quicken the claims process for the Oregon Employment Department.

Senate Bill 1701 raises the cap on the amount of money a worker can earn before their earnings affect their Unemployment Insurance benefit amount. Currently, the cap is tied to either ten times the minimum wage ($115.00-$132.50) or a third of the individual’s total benefit amount. The benefit award is then lowered by a dollar for each dollar earned over the cap. Senate Bill 1701 raises that cap to a flat $300.

“Too many Oregonians have been out of work and deserve an opportunity continue their unemployment benefits and do part-time work,” said Senator Kathleen Taylor (D-Portland) who chairs the Senate Committee on Labor and Business. “Raising this threshold will give Oregonians a greater chance to provide for their families as they re-enter the workforce during this economically strenuous time.”

Senate Bill 1703 allows the Department of Revenue to share income-related information with the Employment Department. The purpose is to expedite the confirmation of income and benefits determination for self-employed workers and contractors who qualify for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA).

“Gig workers, self-employed individuals and contractors have lost jobs and wages but do not typically qualify for traditional benefits,” said Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). “This will add efficiency to the Employment Department’s ability to approve PUA funds to Oregonians in need.”

“These bills reflect creative thinking in response to the great needs of unemployed Oregonians. Too many are struggling, and these changes will help,” added Senator Wagner.

Senate Bills 1701 and 1703 now go to the Oregon House of Representatives for consideration.

Governor Kate Brown Issues Statement on Senate Republicans Blocking Common-Sense Fix to Deliver Unemployment Insurance Benefits Faster

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement after Senate Republican legislators voted down Senate Bill 1702 in committee, which would have helped speed up the processing of unemployment insurance claims for thousands of Oregonians waiting for benefits:

“It’s appalling that Senate Republicans today voted down a common-sense fix to the unemployment process that would put money in people’s pockets faster. The bill would have eliminated red tape for education employees, freeing up staff to process other claims more quickly.”

Currently, education employees laid off for the summer months must have their job status verified by going through a process known as adjudication to receive unemployment insurance benefits. No other group of workers faces this requirement. SB 1702, proposed by the Oregon Employment Department,would have lifted this extra step during the COVID-19 pandemic, freeing up OED staff to work on other, more complex adjudication claims and getting benefits out the door to Oregonians waiting for their claims to be adjudicated sooner.