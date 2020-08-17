Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 192 new cases

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday and remains at 388, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 192 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 23,451 cases and 467,766 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (6), Douglas (2), Jackson (17), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (11), Marion (30), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (23), and Yamhill (4).

Crook County has had 53 COVID-19 cases, one death and 1,956 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 645 cases, 11 deaths and 20,759 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 413 cases, five deaths and 3,783 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported eight COVID-19 patients as of 9:45 a.m. Monday, with one patient in the ICU but not on a ventilator.

OHA to report on PPE supply in hospitals

Starting Tuesday, OHA will begin reporting on supplies and inventory of personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals and medical facilities across Oregon.

The information will be published as part of the hospital capacity report issued every week. Gathering and reporting this information will ensure there is sufficient supply of this critically important equipment.

Examples of PPE include:

Respirators

Surgical masks, gloves gowns

Face shields

