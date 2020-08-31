Oregon reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 162 cases — lowest daily count in over 2 months

Oregon-Northwest

OHA's Labor Day reminder: Avoid large groups, stay home if possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed another life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 459, along with 162 new cases -- the lowest daily count in over two months, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon OHA reported 162 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 26,713 cases, along with 530,515 negative test results.

That is the fewest daily cases reported since June 29, when OHA reported 146 cases.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (14), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (9), Marion (36), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Umatilla (6), Wasco (1), and Washington (25).

Crook County has had 55 COVID-19 cases, one death and 2,276 negative test results, the OHA reported. Deschutes County has had 693 cases, 11 ceaths and 24,270 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 457 cases, seven deaths and 4,192 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported four COVID-19 patients as of 8 a.m. Monday, one of whom was in the ICU on a ventilator.

Oregon’s 459th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 25 and died on August 26 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Labor Day Reminder

With Labor Day weekend coming up, OHA reminds Oregonians that the safest way to celebrate is to avoid groups and gatherings, to stay home as much as possible, and to follow face covering guidance if outside the home.

Past holiday weekends have led to outbreaks in Oregon among people celebrating in unsafe ways and led to an uptick in cases. With cases falling, it’s more important than ever for Oregonians to modify or cancel holiday weekend gatherings and celebrate in safe ways so our state can continue to make progress against COVID-19.

