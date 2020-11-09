Oregon lawmakers OK $128 million in emergency funds for COVID-19 relief efforts

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The legislative Emergency Board approved more than $128 million on Monday to help Oregonians impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It includes funding for child care providers, Oregonians in need of shelter, small businesses, long-term care providers and victims of domestic and sexual violence.

“I want to thank Reps. Marsh and Keny-Guyer, as well as numerous advocates who pushed for this funding,” House Speaker Tina Kotek said. “This funding comes at a critical time, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Oregon. As winter approaches, it’s particularly important we passed additional funding to help people without permanent housing.

"We’ve been facing a statewide shelter emergency for some time, and the pandemic has made the situation even more dire. We have a lot of work ahead of us to solve this emergency, but it's an important step."

The Emergency Board approved $35 million from the state’s Emergency Fund to support the Project Turnkey Statewide Pandemic and Homelessness Response. The Oregon Community Foundation will use funding to support the acquisition, retrofitting and potential operation of hotel and motel properties to be used as emergency shelter.

This funding is in addition to $30 million the Emergency Board approved on Oct 23 to begin Project Turnkey in wildfire-affected areas.

The Emergency Board also approved the following allocations from the state’s share of federal funds available through the Coronavirus Relief Fund: