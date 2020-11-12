Couple’s minivan shot on Hwy. 22E near Mill City; OSP seeks tips from public

Oregon-Northwest

MILL CITY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police requested the public’s help Thursday as it investigates a gunshot that broke the rear window of a Milwaukie couple’s minivan on Highway 22E west of Mill City last Saturday night.

Troopers said the driver and his wife were headed west near milepost 28 around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when they heard a loud noise and the rear window of their Dodge minivan broke.

The motorists did not stop, due to the remote location and for “personal safety reasons,” OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

When they arrived home, they noticed what they believed to be a bullet hole in the van’s rear panel, just below the window, Fox said. They later took the van to a body shop, which confirmed they, too, believed it was a bullet hole.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other shooting at vehicles is urged to contact the OSP’s Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or text *OSP and leave information for Trooper Michael Jacob, with OSP’s Salem-area command.