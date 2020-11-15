Skip to Content
Oregon-Northwest
Oregon Guard infantry combat team demobilizes after peace-keeping mission

Oregon National Guard 1-186 Infantry Batallion demobilization 1115
Oregon Military Dept.
Oregon National Guard citizen-soldiers at Sunday demobilization ceremony in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A demobilization ceremony for Oregon Army National Guard soldiers of 1-186 Infantry, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, was held Sunday to recognize and honor their nearly year-long deployment as part of Task Force Guardian.

The ceremony, conducted at the National Guard Armory in Roseburg, acknowledged all of their efforts that contributed to peace-keeping and security throughout Kenya, Somalia and Djibouti.

The deployment was a part of the second-largest mobilization of Oregon National Guard citizen-soldiers since World War II.

