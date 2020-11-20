Oregon Statewide Report Card reflects COVID-19 challenges

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 2019-20 edition of the Oregon Statewide Report Card is now available on the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) website.

The annual report provides an overview of Oregon’s Pre-kindergarten through grade 12 education system, including key data on our students, teachers and schools.

Like the Adapted At-A-Glance School and District Profiles released last month, the Oregon Statewide Report Card is missing some of the data normally available due to COVID-19’s impact on the school year.

“The students, families and educators of Oregon are persisting through the toughest education challenge in our state’s history,” said Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill. “Over the past eight months, their impressive grit and determination to continue despite the pandemic has been inspiring. We want to let them know we are with you, we support you and we are all looking forward to the time when every student can return to in-person instruction.”

The Oregon Statewide Report Card includes a section on Oregon’s groundbreaking equity work and a state level view of the following data, most of which has already been released in the last year: