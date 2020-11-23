Former S. Oregon police chief, city’s only officer sues over 2019 termination

Oregon-Northwest

POWERS, Ore. (AP) — A former police chief and only officer for the small Coos County town of Powers filed a lawsuit last week, alleging his 2019 termination was improper.

The World reports in the suit, Robert Baker accuses the city of whistleblower retaliation, age discrimination and defamation for the steps it allegedly took leading up to his removal.

Mayor Robert Kohn, who is mentioned in the complaint, declined to comment on specific allegations but said generally they were untrue and that he was comfortable with the actions the city before Baker’s removal.

Koh says Baker was removed “for cause." Baker’s attorneys are asking the court to award him up to $3.25 million in damages.