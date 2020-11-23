Portland jail inmates sue over protest tear gas exposure

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Several people who were in a Portland jail during summer protests against police brutality have filed a civil rights lawsuit over tear gas seeping into jail cells.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Theresa Davis, Rashawd Duhart and Robin Lundy filed the class-action suit Monday in federal court on behalf of dozens of inmates exposed to the gas during the racial justice protests.

According to the lawsuit, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies ignored inmates' “cries for help,” stopped responding to emergency calls and “left the women and men trapped in their cells to suffer."

The Associated Press has emailed the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office seeking comment.