Santiam State Forest, popular hiking spot, closed indefinitely after wildfire

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Santiam State Forest, one of Oregon’s largest and most popular state forests, will remain closed indefinitely following the Beachie Creek wildfire, officials said.

The Statesman Journal reported Monday the forest, located 40 miles southeast of Salem, is home to hikes leading to waterfalls, campgrounds and hunting areas.

Some of the most popular hikes impacted by the closure include the Shellburg Falls Trail, Butte Creek and Abiqua falls, officials said.

More than half of the 48,000-acre Santiam State Forest was burned in the wildfire that raged in September.

Of the 30 miles of trail in the forest, 24 miles were burned. The 2020 Oregon wildfire season destroyed more than 1 million acres and killed at least nine people.