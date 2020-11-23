Skip to Content
By
Published 3:54 pm

Street race west of Portland ends with cars into house, sparking fire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A street race west of Portland ended with two speeding cars crashing into a house and sparking a fire early Monday.

Around 1:15 a.m., in Aloha, a Beaverton police officer saw two vehicles speed racing. Moments later one of the drivers crashed into the front of a house. The second driver struck a SUV — the impact likely sparking a fire — and crashed into the house’s garage.

Two residents inside the home were evacuated, Washington County sheriff's deputies said.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the other was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangering.

The Associated Press

