Holiday cuts COVID-19 death, case tallies — but Deschutes County sees record 90 cases

Since some health officials closed on holiday, state expects jump in Saturday figures; St. Charles reports record 21 COVID-19 patients, 4 in ICU

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 885, along with 826 new cases, both numbers down due to holiday closures of some county health offices, the Oregon Health Authority said Friday.

OHA reported 826 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 70,832 cases and 960,604 negative test results.

OHA noted that the number of new cases reported Friday was "lower than expected because several of the local health public departments that report daily numbers to OHA were off for the Thanksgiving holiday."

As a result, the agency said it "anticipates tomorrow’s (Saturday's) daily case count will be unusually high."

Also, OHA said, "A technical reporting issue is impacting the number of negative test results reported today (Friday). The number of negative test results reported today are lower than usual due to the delay in reporting."

As the state reported another rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, St. Charles Health System said it had a record 21 COVID-19 patients as of 7 a.m. Friday. Four were in the ICU, though none were on a ventilator.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (9), Clackamas (14), Columbia (13), Crook (6), Deschutes (90), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (4), Josephine (2), Lane (64), Lincoln (4), Linn (27), Malheur (10), Marion (168), Morrow (8), Multnomah (14), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (45), Union (22), Wasco (7), Washington (297), Yamhill (1).

Crook County reported 217 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, six deaths and 3,970 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 2,228 cases, 14 deaths and 47,530 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 808 cases, 11 deaths and 6,652 negative test results.

Oregon’s 883rd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 884th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 885th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 521, 32 more than reported on Wednesday.

There are 115 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, up two from Wednesday.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

