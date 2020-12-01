Selma Pierce, wife of GOP gubernatorial candidate Bud Pierce, killed in crash

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Selma Pierce, a Salem community leader and the wife of 2016 Republican gubernatorial candidate Bud Pierce, was struck by an SUV and killed Tuesday evening in West Salem.

Selma Pierce, 66, was struck around 5 p.m. on Doaks Ferry Road NW near Hidden Valley Drive NW, according to Salem police.

The driver of the Chevrolet SUV that hit Pierce remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police said it appeared Pierce was in the road when she was struck. but they released no other details, KGW reported.

Selma Pierce had run for a seat in the Oregon House in 2018 and 2020. In both election cycles, she won the Republican primary to represent District 20, which covers the area of West Salem, Independence and Monmouth. She lost both elections to incumbent Democratic Rep. Paul Evans.

The Statesman Journal reports Selma Pierce was also a retired dentist.

Her husband, Dr. Bud Pierce, who was the Republican nominee for governor during Oregon’s 2016 special election, released a statement on his Facebook page.

“Selma Pierce, the glue of the Pierce family, an angel of a person, the only woman that I have ever loved, died this evening in a sudden and tragic accident. We cannot believe that she has left us, but we are comforted in the knowledge that she is with God, and we will see her again.”

Earlier Tuesday, Bud Pierce had announced on his Facebook page that he was running for governor again in 2022.

Oregon House Republican leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) also issued a statement Tuesday night about Selma Pierce’s death.

“House Republicans were devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Dr. Selma Pierce in an accident earlier today. We are profoundly saddened by this sudden loss of our friend and community leader. Selma dedicated her life to serving people. She touched the lives of thousands through volunteer dental work to at-risk populations, service on local education foundations, and her and her husband Bud’s generous support of countless community organizations.

"The Pierces are a pillar of the Salem community and this loss will be felt deeply across our state. Our prayers are with Bud and the entire Pierce family this evening.”