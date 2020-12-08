Portlanders can apply for $500 virus relief cards

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People in Portland struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to try again for a prepaid $500 VISA debit card to cover household expenses.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the application period will open Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. on the city’s PDX Assist website.

Unlike past gift card giveaways organized by the city, the cards will not be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. Instead, 4,000 applications submitted in the three-hour window will be chosen through a lottery.

During past lottery rounds, the system has been overwhelmed within minutes.