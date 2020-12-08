Wash. COVID-19 restrictions on dining, gyms extended to Jan. 4

Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday he is extending current restrictions on businesses and social gatherings through Jan. 4 due to a continued spike in new coronavirus cases that is straining the state’s hospital system.

The current set of restrictions that took effect last month -- including limiting restaurants and bars to to-go service and outdoor dining -- were set to expire Dec. 14 but will now be extended an additional three weeks.

Restaurants were among the businesses forced to close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums.

Retail stores — including grocery stores — have had to limit their indoor capacity to 25%.