Oregon GOP lawmakers urge AG to join suit challenging 4 states’ votes — but too late

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Twelve Republican members of the Oregon Legislature, two from Central Oregon, signed a letter Friday calling on Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to join the multi-state lawsuit challenging voting procedures in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, to delay Monday's Electoral College vote until it's resolved.

Those that signed on to the letter include:

State Senator Chuck Thomsen (R- Hood River)

State Senator Dennis Linthicum (R- Klamath Falls)

State Senator Alan Olsen (R- Canby)

State Senator Kim Thatcher (R- Keizer)

State Representative Bill Post (R- Keizer)

State Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (R- Prineville)

State Representative Greg Barreto (R- Cove)

State Representative Mike Nearman (R- Independence)

State Representative David Brock Smith (R- Port Orford)

State Representative Gary Leif (R- Roseburg)

State Representative E. Werner Reschke (R- Klamath Falls)

State Representative-Elect Bobby Levy (R-Cove)

However, an aide to Rosenblum said Friday the attorney general already announced on Twitter Thursday that she has joined a coalition of 23 AGs opposing the Texas claims, signing on to a friend of the court brief -- and the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit late Friday.

The Full text of the letter is below:

December 11, 2020

Ellen Rosenblum

Oregon Attorney General

1162 Court Street NE

Salem, OR 97301-4096

Dear Attorney General Rosenblum,

We the undersigned urge you to join the growing list of states joining the lawsuit filed by the State of Texas in which they have argued that electors from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin should not be allowed to cast their votes in part because those states unconstitutionally changed their voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic to allow for increased mail-in ballots.

According to the complaint, filed in the US Supreme Court:

"...[T]he 2020 election suffered from significant and unconstitutional irregularities in the Defendant States:

Non-legislative actors’ purported amendments to States’ duly enacted election laws, in violation of the Electors Clause’s vesting State legislatures with plenary authority regarding the appointment of presidential electors.

Intrastate differences in the treatment of voters, with more favorable allotted to voters – whether lawful or unlawful – in areas administered by local government under Democrat control and with populations with higher ratios of Democrat voters than other areas of Defendant States.

The appearance of voting irregularities in the Defendant States that would be consistent with the unconstitutional relaxation of ballot-integrity protections in those States’ election laws. All these flaws – even the violations of state election law – violate one or more of the federal requirements for elections (i.e., equal protection, due process, and the Electors Clause) and thus arise under federal law."

We believe that fair elections are vital to our democratic republic and that the submission of electors by these four states should be at least postponed.



Respectfully,

State Senator Chuck Thomsen State Senator Alan Olsen

State Senator Dennis Linthicum State Senator Kim Thatcher

State Representative Bill Post State Representative Gary Leif

State Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson State Representative Mike Nearman

State Representative Greg Barreto State Representative E. Werner Reschke

State Representative David Brock Smith State Representative-Elect Bobby Levy