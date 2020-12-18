‘Driver Licenses for All’ law takes effect in January, DMV reminds

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting in January, the new “Driver License for All” law takes effect, and you will no longer need to provide proof of legal presence to get a standard Oregon driver license or ID card, the Oregon DMV said Friday.

The law was passed by the 2019 Legislature as House Bill 2015.

The standard driver license and ID card will remain as acceptable proof of driving privileges and as an identification document. The standard license or ID card, however, is not Real ID compliant, so you will not be able to use it to get on a plane beginning Oct. 1, 2021.

Appointment required

To apply for any type of Oregon driving privileges or ID card, you must make an appointment at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. DMV adds appointment slots regularly to the online scheduling tool, with 15,000 being added today for March 2021. So check regularly until you find a time and DMV location that work for you.

When you go to DMV for your appointment, wear your face mask and follow all other safe-distance practices during your visit.

What you need to qualify

At your DMV appointment:

Provide proof of identity, current legal name and date of birth, such as your passport (current, or expired less than five years) or consular card

Provide proof of Oregon address

Provide your full 9-digit Social Security number (or certify you have not been issued an SSN )

Pay fees

Pass all required tests

Have your picture taken

The card design and fees will be the same as they are today. Also the same as today: If you do not provide proof that you are a U.S. citizen, you will not be automatically registered to vote under the Oregon Motor Voter Law.

Online services

Many other common DMV services are available online or by mail, such as replacing a lost or damaged driver license or ID card. Find out what’s available now at OregonDMV.com or DMV2U.Oregon.gov.

More information

Find out more about what documents can be accepted, fees and other details about the new law here: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/DMV/Pages/HB2015.aspx

More about Real ID: Oregon.gov/RealID