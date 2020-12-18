Officials: No sign of hack affecting cities in Oregon

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Amid a newly discovered hack of U.S. government agencies, officials have been monitoring the situation in Oregon but so far, no intrusions have been reported.

The League of Oregon Cities did a statewide call Friday, and its executive director says no cities are known to have been directly affected.

“We are actively monitoring the situation with a broad team of cybersecurity professionals, federal partners and third-party security specialists,” said Charles Boyle, spokesman for Gov. Kate Brown.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the unidentified hacker is patient, well-resourced and focused. It invited officials in the state to participate in a call Friday to update them.