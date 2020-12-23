Landlords sue over Oregon eviction bans

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three landlords are suing Gov. Kate Brown, the state, Multnomah County and Portland for the newly extended eviction bans as they see non-payment from tenants.

KOIN-TV reports Moe Farhoud, and Tyler and Crystal Sherman filed the lawsuit in federal court on Monday as state lawmakers approved pandemic-related bills. The bills included rent relief for landlords and an extension on the statewide eviction moratorium through June.

Farhoud claims he is owed more than $1 million in back rent from March 2020 on, according to the lawsuit, while the Shermans are owed over $8,000.

Farhoud owns about 1,200 apartment units, while the Shermans have 22 units, according to the lawsuit.

The filing says the $200 million included in the “landlord assistance” bill passed by lawmakers Monday comes up short to an estimated $800 to $900 million owed in the state; however, the lawsuit did not cite where it found the estimated figure.

The lawsuit claims the moratorium on rent “exceed the bounds of the State’s police power are instead an attempted exercise of eminent domain.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gov. Brown’s office said Brown's looks forward to signing the bill providing relief for landlords.

