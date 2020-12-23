Willamette National Forest search underway for missing couple, granddaughter

Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A search continued late Tuesday for a Eugene couple and their 4-year-old granddaughter, missing since they went to cut down a Christmas tree on the Willamette National Forest on Monday, Lane County sheriff’s deputies said.

Several deputies and Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams were searching for Sharon Poitra, 61, husband Gregory Poitra, 63, and -year-old Zelda Sudhoff-Clements, who had gone into the forest to cut a tree in their white 2007 Toyota Matrix, Oregon license plate 502 CWD.

Deputies said they were reported missing Tuesday to Eugene police when the girl’s mother went to pick up Zelda and there was no sign they had returned from their trip.

Its not known which part of the forest they were heading to, but an investigation, including pinging the couple’s phones, indicated they may have traveled to the Fall Creek area.

Anyone who may have seen the couple, little girl or their car was asked to call 541-682-4140, press 1 and reference case No. 20-8605.

Due to poor weather, cold temperatures and challenging terrain, the sheriff’s office asked community members not to go searching the forest on their own, but instead provide information about any sightings to assist in the search.

