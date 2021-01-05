OSU pauses men’s basketball program due to COVID-19 test results

Oregon-Northwest

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon State men's basketball program announced Tuesday it is pausing team activities due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols.



This week's games at Utah on Wednesday and at Colorado (Saturday, Jan. 9) have been postponed.



The Pac-12 Conference will work with the three programs to attempt to find mutually agreeable dates to reschedule the games, the school announced.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports the OSU men join the women’s team on the sideline. Oregon State’s women’s program halted activities on Dec. 20 following a COVID-19 situation.