Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 582 new cases; vaccinations top 300K

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,880, along with 582 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 582 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 138,168.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Sunday, OHA reported that 14,755 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 11,243 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,512 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 300,662 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 492,450 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 310, which the same as Saturday. There are 80 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (49), Coos (26), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (9), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (20), Klamath (26), Lake (5), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Linn (18), Malheur (3), Marion (72), Morrow (3), Multnomah (78), Polk (18), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (59) and Yamhill (7).

Here is more information on the deaths reported Sunday:

Oregon’s 1,878th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 20 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,879th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,880th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 22 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 582 5 Benton 1,820 14 Clackamas 12,039 141 Clatsop 707 5 Columbia 1,076 18 Coos 1,009 15 Crook 661 13 Curry 325 5 Deschutes 5,194 40 Douglas 1,774 45 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 217 1 Harney 181 6 Hood River 985 21 Jackson 7,169 96 Jefferson 1,738 25 Josephine 1,845 36 Klamath 2,550 46 Lake 253 5 Lane 8,767 113 Lincoln 1,033 17 Linn 3,212 49 Malheur 3,201 55 Marion 16,740 248 Morrow 966 10 Multnomah 29,114 464 Polk 2,581 40 Sherman 47 0 Tillamook 370 2 Umatilla 6,992 73 Union 1,151 17 Wallowa 99 3 Wasco 1,119 23 Washington 19,279 179 Wheeler 20 1 Yamhill 3,299 48 Grand Total 138,168 1,880

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

Electronic Lab Results (ELRs) Received 1/23

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 16 2 18 11.1% Benton 176 8 184 4.3% Clackamas 985 67 1,052 6.4% Clatsop 147 14 161 8.7% Columbia 76 0 76 0.0% Coos 324 29 353 8.2% Crook 58 14 72 19.4% Curry 21 0 21 0.0% Deschutes 561 23 584 3.9% Douglas 155 11 166 6.6% Gilliam 4 0 4 0.0% Grant 32 0 32 0.0% Harney 5 2 7 28.6% Hood River 166 8 174 4.6% Jackson 501 42 543 7.7% Jefferson 47 2 49 4.1% Josephine 77 13 90 14.4% Klamath 74 7 81 8.6% Lake 150 4 154 2.6% Lane 2,429 110 2,539 4.3% Lincoln 83 8 91 8.8% Linn 307 15 322 4.7% Malheur 71 1 72 1.4% Marion 875 83 958 8.7% Morrow 16 2 18 11.1% Multnomah 2,317 102 2,419 4.2% Polk 164 15 179 8.4% Sherman 5 0 5 0.0% Tillamook 36 4 40 10.0% Umatilla 207 21 228 9.2% Union 9 2 11 18.2% Wallowa 6 0 6 0.0% Wasco 163 6 169 3.6% Washington 1,723 83 1,806 4.6% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 377 12 389 3.1% Statewide 12,364 710 13,074 5.4%

Total ELRS received

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 6,655 1,574 8,229 19.1% Benton 86,557 2,746 89,303 3.1% Clackamas 300,626 17,034 317,660 5.4% Clatsop 23,547 1,186 24,733 4.8% Columbia 28,247 1,377 29,624 4.6% Coos 25,692 905 26,597 3.4% Crook 10,515 898 11,413 7.9% Curry 6,842 251 7,093 3.5% Deschutes 112,852 6,965 119,817 5.8% Douglas 43,623 1,506 45,129 3.3% Gilliam 756 28 784 3.6% Grant 3,020 170 3,190 5.3% Harney 2,278 179 2,457 7.3% Hood River 22,088 1,241 23,329 5.3% Jackson 140,320 8,951 149,271 6.0% Jefferson 12,957 1,506 14,463 10.4% Josephine 36,936 1,767 38,703 4.6% Klamath 32,973 2,576 35,549 7.2% Lake 2,016 278 2,294 12.1% Lane 281,295 9,145 290,440 3.1% Lincoln 31,029 2,017 33,046 6.1% Linn 88,849 5,915 94,764 6.2% Malheur 15,759 4,503 20,262 22.2% Marion 227,471 23,607 251,078 9.4% Morrow 4,853 1,109 5,962 18.6% Multnomah 687,460 40,793 728,253 5.6% Polk 46,262 3,236 49,498 6.5% Sherman 986 43 1,029 4.2% Tillamook 9,851 333 10,184 3.3% Umatilla 44,665 7,199 51,864 13.9% Union 8,727 902 9,629 9.4% Wallowa 1,759 59 1,818 3.2% Wasco 22,685 1,188 23,873 5.0% Washington 433,360 27,146 460,506 5.9% Wheeler 290 19 309 6.1% Yamhill 86,838 4,541 91,379 5.0% Statewide 2,890,639 182,893 3,073,532 6.0%

OHA's COVID-19 dashboards are available here: https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonsCOVID-19DataDashboards-TableofContents/TableofContentsStatewide