Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 582 new cases; vaccinations top 300K
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,880, along with 582 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 582 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 138,168.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Sunday, OHA reported that 14,755 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 11,243 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,512 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 300,662 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 492,450 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 310, which the same as Saturday. There are 80 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (49), Coos (26), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (9), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (20), Klamath (26), Lake (5), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Linn (18), Malheur (3), Marion (72), Morrow (3), Multnomah (78), Polk (18), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (59) and Yamhill (7).
Here is more information on the deaths reported Sunday:
Oregon’s 1,878th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 20 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,879th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,880th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 22 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|582
|5
|Benton
|1,820
|14
|Clackamas
|12,039
|141
|Clatsop
|707
|5
|Columbia
|1,076
|18
|Coos
|1,009
|15
|Crook
|661
|13
|Curry
|325
|5
|Deschutes
|5,194
|40
|Douglas
|1,774
|45
|Gilliam
|53
|1
|Grant
|217
|1
|Harney
|181
|6
|Hood River
|985
|21
|Jackson
|7,169
|96
|Jefferson
|1,738
|25
|Josephine
|1,845
|36
|Klamath
|2,550
|46
|Lake
|253
|5
|Lane
|8,767
|113
|Lincoln
|1,033
|17
|Linn
|3,212
|49
|Malheur
|3,201
|55
|Marion
|16,740
|248
|Morrow
|966
|10
|Multnomah
|29,114
|464
|Polk
|2,581
|40
|Sherman
|47
|0
|Tillamook
|370
|2
|Umatilla
|6,992
|73
|Union
|1,151
|17
|Wallowa
|99
|3
|Wasco
|1,119
|23
|Washington
|19,279
|179
|Wheeler
|20
|1
|Yamhill
|3,299
|48
|Grand Total
|138,168
|1,880
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
Electronic Lab Results (ELRs) Received 1/23
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|16
|2
|18
|11.1%
|Benton
|176
|8
|184
|4.3%
|Clackamas
|985
|67
|1,052
|6.4%
|Clatsop
|147
|14
|161
|8.7%
|Columbia
|76
|0
|76
|0.0%
|Coos
|324
|29
|353
|8.2%
|Crook
|58
|14
|72
|19.4%
|Curry
|21
|0
|21
|0.0%
|Deschutes
|561
|23
|584
|3.9%
|Douglas
|155
|11
|166
|6.6%
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Grant
|32
|0
|32
|0.0%
|Harney
|5
|2
|7
|28.6%
|Hood River
|166
|8
|174
|4.6%
|Jackson
|501
|42
|543
|7.7%
|Jefferson
|47
|2
|49
|4.1%
|Josephine
|77
|13
|90
|14.4%
|Klamath
|74
|7
|81
|8.6%
|Lake
|150
|4
|154
|2.6%
|Lane
|2,429
|110
|2,539
|4.3%
|Lincoln
|83
|8
|91
|8.8%
|Linn
|307
|15
|322
|4.7%
|Malheur
|71
|1
|72
|1.4%
|Marion
|875
|83
|958
|8.7%
|Morrow
|16
|2
|18
|11.1%
|Multnomah
|2,317
|102
|2,419
|4.2%
|Polk
|164
|15
|179
|8.4%
|Sherman
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|36
|4
|40
|10.0%
|Umatilla
|207
|21
|228
|9.2%
|Union
|9
|2
|11
|18.2%
|Wallowa
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Wasco
|163
|6
|169
|3.6%
|Washington
|1,723
|83
|1,806
|4.6%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|377
|12
|389
|3.1%
|Statewide
|12,364
|710
|13,074
|5.4%
Total ELRS received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|6,655
|1,574
|8,229
|19.1%
|Benton
|86,557
|2,746
|89,303
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|300,626
|17,034
|317,660
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|23,547
|1,186
|24,733
|4.8%
|Columbia
|28,247
|1,377
|29,624
|4.6%
|Coos
|25,692
|905
|26,597
|3.4%
|Crook
|10,515
|898
|11,413
|7.9%
|Curry
|6,842
|251
|7,093
|3.5%
|Deschutes
|112,852
|6,965
|119,817
|5.8%
|Douglas
|43,623
|1,506
|45,129
|3.3%
|Gilliam
|756
|28
|784
|3.6%
|Grant
|3,020
|170
|3,190
|5.3%
|Harney
|2,278
|179
|2,457
|7.3%
|Hood River
|22,088
|1,241
|23,329
|5.3%
|Jackson
|140,320
|8,951
|149,271
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|12,957
|1,506
|14,463
|10.4%
|Josephine
|36,936
|1,767
|38,703
|4.6%
|Klamath
|32,973
|2,576
|35,549
|7.2%
|Lake
|2,016
|278
|2,294
|12.1%
|Lane
|281,295
|9,145
|290,440
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|31,029
|2,017
|33,046
|6.1%
|Linn
|88,849
|5,915
|94,764
|6.2%
|Malheur
|15,759
|4,503
|20,262
|22.2%
|Marion
|227,471
|23,607
|251,078
|9.4%
|Morrow
|4,853
|1,109
|5,962
|18.6%
|Multnomah
|687,460
|40,793
|728,253
|5.6%
|Polk
|46,262
|3,236
|49,498
|6.5%
|Sherman
|986
|43
|1,029
|4.2%
|Tillamook
|9,851
|333
|10,184
|3.3%
|Umatilla
|44,665
|7,199
|51,864
|13.9%
|Union
|8,727
|902
|9,629
|9.4%
|Wallowa
|1,759
|59
|1,818
|3.2%
|Wasco
|22,685
|1,188
|23,873
|5.0%
|Washington
|433,360
|27,146
|460,506
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|290
|19
|309
|6.1%
|Yamhill
|86,838
|4,541
|91,379
|5.0%
|Statewide
|2,890,639
|182,893
|3,073,532
|6.0%
Learn more about COVID-19, vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.
OHA's COVID-19 dashboards are available here: https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonsCOVID-19DataDashboards-TableofContents/TableofContentsStatewide
