Testing finds Oregon’s third case of UK COVID-19 variant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority said it was notified Sunday that a person in Washington County has tested positive with the variant COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in the United Kingdom.

The person has a known travel history outside of the United States during their exposure period.

This is the third known case in Oregon of the UK variant strain, also known as strain B.1.1.7 or SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01. Close contacts to the person have been identified and notified.

Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been detected in the U.S. and globally. The CDC provides case data information in the United States.

This strain is considered to be more contagious. OHA recommends that all Oregonians take the following steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.