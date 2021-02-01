Warm Springs health official named to M. 110 oversight, accountability council

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority has announced the appointment of 21 members to serve on a new Oversight and Accountability Council to oversee the implementation of Measure 110, the Drug Treatment and Recovery Act that went into effect Monday.

The appointees represent a wide variety of communities and perspectives, in keeping with OHA’s mission to expand health equity in Oregon, the agency said.

“Out of nearly 200 applicants, we found 21 highly qualified, experienced individuals who truly represent the diverse populations who will benefit the most from the passing of this Act,” said OHA Director Pat Allen.

Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in November. The measure changes multiple criminal sentencing laws regulating the possession of controlled substances and leads people to treatment, rather than punishment.

The measure creates a Treatment and Recovery Services fund, financed with marijuana revenues, that will cover the cost of 15 new Addiction Recovery Centers and wraparound services.

The measure also required OHA to form the Oversight and Accountability council to implement a plan to establish the ARCs and administer the fund. Finally, OHA was required to create a temporary ARC in the form of a 24/7 hotline.

The measure required OHA to stand up both the Oversight and Accountability Council and the temporary ARC hotline by Feb. 1, the day the new law takes effect.

The 24/7 temporary, statewide ARC hotline went live Monday and will be in operation until regional centers are in place. Beginning Monday law enforcement officers may give the hotline number to people in possession of controlled substances, Some individuals may also receive a $100 citation.

Individuals may call the hotline and complete the health assessment process, as outlined in the measure, and they will receive a letter of verification to present to the court to have the $100 fee waived.

(The current, temporary hotline number was not included in Monday's announcement because it is for limited use.)

“We are proud of the fact that we met these requirements on time and that the new law will help us establish a more health-based, equitable and effective approach to drug addiction in Oregon,” said OHA Behavioral Health Director Steve Allen.

The Oversight and Accountability Council will have its first meeting in late February to begin planning for services required in the measure.

Oversight and Accountability Council members

Melinda Bell, Lead Case Manager, Union Gospel Mission

O'Nesha Christine Cochran, Lead, Brown Hope

Caroline Martinez Cruz, Health & Human Services General Manager, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

LaKeesha Dumas, Office of Consumer Engagement Coordinator, Multnomah County Addictions and Mental Health Department

Sabrina Flint Garcia, Certified Recovery Mentor, Traditional Health Worker, Peer Recovery Initiated in Medical Establishments

Morgan Godvin, Commissioner, Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission, Research Associate, Health in Justice Action Center

Makeda M. Jensen, Member at large

Chair Cheryle A. Kennedy, Tribal Council Chairwoman, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde

Hubert Benny Mathews, Jr., Member at large

Dharma Leria Mirza, Equity and Justice Fellow, Association for Recovery in Higher Education

Amy Madrigal, Crisis Center Manager, COPES Clinic

Zebuli Payne, Clinical Director, Phoenix Wellness Center

Eowyn Rieke, MD MPH, Services Director, Blackburn Center, Central City Concern

Henri M. Shields-Lucero, LCSW, CADCIII, Clinical Supervisor, Garlington Center

Nicole Elizabeth Silva, Social Worker

Blue Valentine, Harm Reduction Service Provider

Carlos Vazquez, Adolescent Residential Counselor, The Yes House Milestones

Leticia Parra Welch, Certified Recovery Mentor, Addiction Recovery Center

Karen Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc.

Ronald Eugene Williams, Community Organizer

Lelia Winnie, Director, Adult Residential Programs, De Paul Treatment Centers

For questions or more information, email OHA.Measure110@dhsoha.state.or.us