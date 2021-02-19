ODFW marine researchers develop new data exploration tool

Oregon-Northwest

NEWPORT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new way to explore Oregon’s near-shore ocean trends is getting interest from around the globe.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's Marine Program scientists are often at the cutting edge of marine science, and the new Data Dashboard is no exception. Developed by Marine Reserves Program staff, the dashboard is an easy-to-use website where users can navigate through monitoring data collected over the past 10 years.

The dashboard focuses on ecological data collected by core research tools: scuba diving, hook and line, longline, video lander, and Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) surveys within the Marine Reserves and comparison areas. These surveys collect data on fish, habitat, invertebrates, and macroalgae.

Scientists use these data to learn more about changes in Oregon’s nearshore environment and what effects the reserves’ protection of no fishing and no ocean development have over time on species and habitats. Dashboard users can delve into these data and begin exploring what scientists have learned so far.

Users should note the data are preliminary and for exploratory purposes.

For more information on Oregon’s Marine Reserves, https://oregonmarinereserves.com/