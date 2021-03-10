Oregon lawmakers ask court for redistricting extension amid Census data delays

Oregon-Northwest

Population counts needed to draw maps not expected until Sept. 30r

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek said Wednesday they are seeking relief from the Oregon Supreme Court to preserve the Legislative Assembly’s ability to fulfill its constitutional duty to conduct legislative redistricting amid delays in federal Census data.

This year, the Census data that state legislatures rely on to redistrict congressional and state legislative seats will not be available until Sept. 30 – six months later than usual, and well past the deadlines set by the Oregon Constitution.

The Legislatures presiding officers filed a “petition of mandamus,” asking the court to grant the Legislature three months to attempt redistricting, once the state receives the Census data. They are also asking the court to allow the Legislative Assembly to conduct redistricting outside of a regular session.

They issued the following joint statement:

“For more than a year, we have worked hard to do as much good as we could for Oregonians in crisis. It has required more creative thinking, more risk taking, and more collaboration than any other time in our history.

“Oregon is still in crisis. We will need to keep doing the impossible as we build back and recover. Today we made an extraordinary request of the Oregon Supreme Court after an extraordinary year.

“While the Secretary of State is named as a defendant in this petition, we want to be clear that this is part of the normal process for seeking relief from the Courts. We all share the need for clarity on how to proceed in these unprecedented times.”

News release from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan:

Statement from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on the Legislature’s Supreme Court Redistricting Petition

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan issued the following statement in response to the petition for writ of mandamus filed with the Oregon Supreme Court by Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney and Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek:

“Over the last several weeks, the Secretary of State’s office has been in regular communication with legislative leadership about the unprecedented delays in Census data and the questions that it raises around redistricting this year. The Senate President, the House Speaker, and I are all in agreement that the Oregon Supreme Court is the right venue to seek clarity on how redistricting is conducted this year. Though the name of this petition may suggest we are adversarial, the caption is merely a formality to provide clarity to a process in which both the Oregon Legislature and Secretary of State have a Constitutional obligation to Oregonians.

“As Oregon’s chief elections officer, I am responsible for ensuring the accessibility, predictability, and security of Oregon elections in 2022. I have significant concerns about the Legislature’s request to move redistricting deadlines into 2022. Such a move would likely have cascading effects and require the Legislature or the Court to move the 2022 primary election to an uncertain date. I have consulted with our Elections Director and the county clerks. I share their concerns that disrupting 2022 election dates would lead to a significant disruption and voter confusion over next year’s elections. We have shared these concerns with legislative leadership and will be presenting the Court with a simpler option that preserves the Constitutional duty of the legislature to do redistricting but in a manner that is timely and does not disrupt Oregon‘s 2022 elections.

“My commitment in this process is to ensure that Oregonians from all walks of life are front and center. Maps must be fair, drawn in a timely manner, and the people of Oregon must be given adequate opportunity to have their voices heard. Accountability measures should remain in place if the Legislature is unable to complete its work, and Oregonians must maintain their right to challenge the maps under the Oregon Constitution and related laws.

“In the coming months, I look forward to working collaboratively with the Legislature, helping to promote their work, and engaging Oregonians in all corners of the state, including Black, Indigenous, Latinx, other communities of color, and historically underserved communities in this process. Together, we can ensure all Oregonians have the fair, equitable representation they deserve.”