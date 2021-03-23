Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 316 new cases

Oregon-Northwest

Gov. Brown issues statement, one year after 'Stay Home, Save Lives' order

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,367, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 316 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 162,016.

Additional counties approved for expanding vaccinations

OHA announced that 20 Oregon counties have now submitted attestation letters signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups. This marks an increase of seven counties from Monday.

The counties are: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.

By attesting, these counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 6, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date of next Monday, March 29.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 18,241 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Tuesday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,845 doses were administered on Monday and 7,396 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 768,927 first and second doses of Pfizer, 746,354 first and second doses of Moderna and 32,803 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 971,685 doses of Pfizer, 978,400 doses of Moderna and 60,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Tuesday.

St. Charles Health System reported 35,503 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 109, which is seven fewer than Monday. There are 16 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported two COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, neither of whom were in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (2), Clackamas (30), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (24), Douglas (7), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (28), Jefferson (1), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lane (17), Lincoln (5), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Multnomah (44), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (56) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,366th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on March 16 and died on March 21 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,367th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 2 and died on March 13 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.

Governor Brown Issues Statement One Year after Stay Home, Save Lives

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement Tuesday, one year after she signed Oregon’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order:

“One year ago, Oregonians stayed home and worked together to protect our loved ones from a disease we were just beginning to understand. Thanks to your smart choices over the last year, Oregon continues to have some of the lowest numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths in the nation.

"One year later, as we drive down our COVID-19 rates and vaccinate more Oregonians each day, our schools, businesses, and communities are reopening. While wearing masks and staying apart to keep each other safe are still some of our best defenses against COVID-19, today we also have three safe and effective vaccines to protect ourselves. As of today, nearly 1 million Oregonians have received at least one vaccine shot, and Oregon has administered over 1.5 million first and second doses.

“We have vaccinated frontline doctors, nurses, and health care workers; Oregonians living in long-term care facilities, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, seniors, and those most vulnerable to COVID-19; first responders, child care providers, and K-12 educators.

“However, it is clear that we must do more to reach the Oregonians who have been disproportionately impacted by the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. As we work now to quickly vaccinate Oregonians with underlying health conditions and frontline workers, we must increase outreach to Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and People of Color. We are partnering with local public health partners, Oregon's federally-recognized Tribes, and community-based organizations to continuously improve on ensuring equitable access to vaccination.

“We must still be cautious as new COVID-19 mutations continue to spread. Each day, we are steadily gaining ground, but we must continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance, and get vaccinated. We will come out of this crisis the same way we faced it one year ago today––together, and with the opportunity to build back a stronger, more just and equitable Oregon.”