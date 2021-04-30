FBI, police investigating death threat against Portland mayor

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI says it’s helping the Portland Police Bureau in an investigation into a video posted on social media that includes a threat of violence against Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler if he does not resign.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports an anonymous account posted the video on Twitter Wednesday. In it, an unidentified masked narrator says they are speaking on behalf of a “small collective from within the anarchist and anti-fascist community.”

The person said the mayor was “undeserving in his position” and called on viewers to fight the “city’s failed leadership.”

“Ted, if you ignore this message outright the destruction to your precious way of life is going to escalate,” the video’s narrator said. “Blood is already on your hands, Ted. Next time it may just be your own.”

The two-minute video ends with a screenshot of what appears to the mayor’s home address.

Jim Middaugh, a spokesman for Wheeler, said the mayor and his office learned of the video Wednesday night, and that the Portland Police Bureau opened an investigation and notified the FBI. Middaugh declined to comment further, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

In a statement, the FBI encouraged anyone with information about the video's creators to contact either the FBI or police.

