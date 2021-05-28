Gov. Brown orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Memorial Day

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown on Friday ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, until noon.

President Joe Biden on Friday proclaimed Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace, and designated the hour beginning at 11 a.m. in each locality on Monday as a time when people might unite in prayer and reflection.

Oregonians are also asked to observe the National Moment of Remembrance, beginning at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day.

"On Memorial Day, and every day, we remember the fallen. We remember their courage and tenacity. We remember their dedication and determination, their service and sacrifice,” Brown said. "We take this day to honor and remember our veterans, fallen heroes, military members and their families across Oregon. Together, we resolve to remember and honor those who have given their lives in the name of peace, freedom, and democracy."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House's website.