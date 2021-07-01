Hwy. 58 near Salt Creek Tunnel to close next Wednesday for removal of crashed semi-truck

Oregon-Northwest

OAKRIDGE, Ore. KTVZ) – A section of Oregon Highway 58, the Willamette Highway, will be fully closed in the area of the Salt Creek Tunnel for 10 hours next Wednesday, July 7, from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. to remove a semi-truck that crashed last Sunday, killing the driver, ODOT said.

There will be no access between mileposts 51 and 57 until the operation is complete.

A crane will be used to lift the truck from its location 200 feet down the embankment in a tree-covered area. The slope is steep and fragile, and boulders fell as crews unloaded the truck’s cargo this week. Crews need daylight to safely work around the truck.

Westbound OR 58: Closed at milepost 73. Large vehicles will have a spot to turn around. There will be local access to locations between milepost 73 and milepost 57.

Eastbound OR 58: Closed in Oakridge. There will be local access to locations between Oakridge and milepost 51.

Travelers should take alternate routes or delay the trip until after the closure. OR 126 McKenzie Highway, OR 22 and OR 138 are wildfire recovery areas and travelers should prepare for numerous cleanup work zones and delays on these routes.

Emergency services are aware of the closure and will stage equipment to respond to any wildfire emergency.