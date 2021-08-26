Gov. Brown orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor U.S. service members, civilians killed in attack

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, August 30 to honor the United States service members and civilian victims killed in a terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday.

"Tonight, the hearts of all Americans are with the families of the fallen U.S. service members and civilians who lost their lives in today's attack," Brown said. "We remember their dedication, their service, and their ultimate sacrifice."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House's website.