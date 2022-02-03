Gov. Kate Brown talks of ‘pivotal moment’ in her final State of the State address

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4Np9lCIQi8

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown delivered her final State of the State address on Thursday, highlighting key policy and budget initiatives focused on helping working families, including workforce development and career training, affordable housing, and child care.

"I stand here today at a pivotal moment for Oregon. Since I took office seven years ago, the world has fundamentally changed,” Brown said. “Oregon has undoubtedly faced some of the most challenging times in our state’s history.

"However, even with all we’ve lost, we can see a path forward. We have an opportunity before us. Our economy is strong, and we must keep it humming. Most importantly, we have to make sure that every Oregonian feels it. In order to make transformational change in our state, we need to lift up the communities that have been left behind.

"In my last year as governor, I view every day, every moment, as one more opportunity to focus on the big and bold work we still have to do for Oregon’s working families. I am dedicated to building a strong workforce for Oregon. I will bolster that workforce by providing access to child care so that parents can go to work knowing their kids are cared for. And I will marshal my colleagues to once again make a significant investment in affordable housing. These three investments work together to ensure every working family can thrive."

Brown's speech highlighted key policy and budget initiatives focused on helping working families, including:

Future Ready Oregon: a $200 million investment in job training with a focus on key Oregon industries in need of skilled workers;

A $400 million investment in affordable housing;

A $100 million investment in child care; and

Continuing to invest in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from climate-related disasters.

